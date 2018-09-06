Mt. Joy brings in dumpsters for flood damage

MT. JOY, Pa. (WHTM) - In addition to waiving all fees for trash collection, Mount Joy Borough now has dumpsters set up for anyone who wants to get rid of flood damaged items.

The dumpsters went up Wednesday and some of them are already filled.

Borough officials are asking that the dumpsters only be used by Mount Joy residents.

The dumpsters are in three locations, and will be up through next Friday.

To find more information about where the dumpsters are located and what items are permissible for them, please click here.

