DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility will test its emergency warning system on Thursday, April 14, around 10 a.m.

During the approximately two-minute test, a tone will sound, followed by the words, “This is a test,” according to a press release from Constellation Energy Generation, LLC. The public does not need to take any action during the test.

The system is designed to warn cottage residents along Conowingo Pond if there is an emergency that would require them to take action. In the event of an actual emergency, the words “This is an emergency, please move to higher ground,” would follow the tone, according to the release.

Muddy Run is a pumped-storage hydroelectric plant that operates a dam on the Muddy Run ravine and helps to meet peak energy demand, according to Constellation’s website. Commercial operation of Muddy Run began in 1966.