LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a multi-vehicle crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Route 30.

The crash occurred at Exit: PA 23 West Walnut Street in Manheim Township around 8:15 a.m. Route 30 eastbound is closed at Route 222 until further notice.

Police say there are injuries involved but there’s no word yet on how many are injured or the severity.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.