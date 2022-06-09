LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes on Lititz Pike.

According to 511PA, the accident on PA 501 closed traffic in both directions between Roseville Road and Delp Road.

The accident appears to have happened around 6:30 a.m. and all lanes remain closed at this time.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved and if any injuries were reported.