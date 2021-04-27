Multi-vehicle crash partially closes Route 222 North

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic accident on Route 222 North is causing a traffic disruption in the area of Bushong Road, in Manheim Township late Tuesday morning.

Manheim Township Police are on the scene of the two-vehicle crash which closed both northbound lanes of Route 222.

Police say the northbound shoulder is being used to keep the roadway partially open and motorists are advised to avoid the area or plan on taking alternate routes.

The condition of those involved has yet to be released.

