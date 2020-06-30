Multiple bear sightings recently in East Hempfield Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Hempfield Township Police department says a bear was seen in two different locations over the weekend.

The bear was seen on the 1300 block of McGovernville Road and the 700 block of Centerville Road.

Police say Monday morning a bear was reported in the Columbia area.

According to the local Game Commission, the movement of male black bears is common this time of year.

Police are asking you to call 717-898-3103 immediately if you see a bear.

The police released a few black bear safety tips:

1. Don’t approach the bear.

2. Don’t feed the bear.

3. Don’t leave garbage cans out overnight and bring in bird feeders.

4. Remain calm and don’t make eye contact.

5. Don’t run from the bear.

6. Make loud noises and back away slowly.

