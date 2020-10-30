Multiple car crash on Route 30 West between East Lampeter Twp. and Manheim Twp.

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday morning at 7:09 East Lampeter Township Police responded to a crash involving approximately six vehicles on Route 30 West at the Conestoga River between East Lampeter Township and Manheim Township.
This accident is affecting morning commute and causing traffic congestion in Manheim Township. Police suggest motorists plan for extra travel time or take an alternative route.
