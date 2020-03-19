Live Now
Multiple injured in Lancaster County shooting

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say multiple people were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning in East Lampeter Township.

Police were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. for a shooting at the Motor lodge on Old Philadelphia Pike.

Officials say several gunshots were fired leaving multiple victims injured. The victims were taken to the hospital to be treated.

It is still unclear how many people were injured or the extent of the injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

