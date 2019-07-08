Municipalities apparently lining up against video gaming terminals

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – When mini-casinos were first proposed as part of Pennsylvania’s gambling expansion in 2017, every municipality in Lancaster County decided they did not want them. Now, it would be no surprise if they doubled down and did the same for video gaming terminals.

Gov. Tom Wolf last week signed a bill that gives municipalities 60 days to approve resolutions prohibiting the slots-style machines at truck stops.

West Hempfield Township has already passed legislation to opt out of allowing VGTs and it appears Strasburg is about to follow suit. Strasburg Mayor Bruce Ryder said the borough is expected to vote on the measure Tuesday.

“What I’ve heard is we don’t need them,” Ryder said. “They won’t do any good. They won’t make Strasburg a better place. They’ll just bring nothing but trouble.”

In West Hempfield Township and Strasburg, Rutter’s has filed lawsuits in an attempt to place VGTs in their truck stops. Both municipalities have already paid thousands in legal costs to stop VGTs from coming.

“We’re against the idea of gambling and so the little bit of money we might get from it isn’t going to change our mind,” Ryder said. “Even if they gave us a lot of money, it probably wouldn’t change our mind because pretty clearly our citizens are against it.”