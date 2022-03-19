MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred during the overnight hours of Saturday, March 19.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to Club Twenty3 at 1703 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County for a fight that was occurring. As officers were arriving at the location, they were told that shots were fired and that an individual was struck by the gunfire.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Although life-saving efforts were performed by medical staff, the victim, Jatavis D. Scott, 25, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers closed off the parking lot and a section of Eden Road while information and evidence were gathered.

“Officers and investigators worked throughout the night and continue to work today to identify the shooter. This remains a very active investigation, and we will not stop until we identify and arrest the shooter,” Chief Thomas Rudzinski said.

No other information is being released at this time, according to the release. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 ext. 0.