Music for Everyone announces grant program to help provide instruments for Lancaster schools, non-profits

LANCASTER, Pa. (WTHM) — Music for Everyone, a local organization that puts instruments in the hands of schoolchildren, is looking for those who need help.

Music for Everyone is responsible for providing the pianos to Lancaster City each year. IN 2021, MFE has $40,000 dollars in grants available for non-profits and schools that need help paying for instruments.

“Music programs, now more than ever, matter so much because kids are dealing a lot of trauma through trying to navigate the new covid landscape and how schools are changing on a daily basis,” said Brendan Stengle, director of operations for MFE.

To apply for an MFE grant, visit the organization’s website, https://musicforeveryone.org/.



The grant application closes on Feb. 8.