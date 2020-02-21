Musical instruments, sewing machines invigorating Lancaster senior center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Invigorating the soul can be an arduous task, but it can also be as simple as finding a musical beat according to Vernon Hopkins.

“I have more rhythm in my pinky than a lot of people have in their whole bodies,” Hopkins joked. “I’ve been playing drums since I was four-years-old. I’m 60 now.”

Hopkins is the resident drummer at the Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center. He earned that title after the center bought congas.

“I’m glad I can add a little rhythm when the rest of them are beating their sticks or shaking maracas,” Hopkins said.

Musical instruments and sewing equipment are a few of the items the center purchased with $6,000 in grant funds.

“Some started coming to the senior center just because we got the sewing machines,” said Vasthi Dominguez, manager of the center. “They wanted to do something.”

She says the activities, while simple, have invigorated the center, helped with attendance issues, and brought together new friends.

“There was a Senior from Cuba and he heard us playing the congas and he said, ‘I can do this’,” Dominguez said.

The center also added photography classes.