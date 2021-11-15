Mysterious naked man or men reported multiple times in Lancaster, still on the loose

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Not far from Franklin and Marshall College, something unusual has been happening.

“I can tell you a lot of students have seen him. If you stand by our dining hall, just ask and say naked man and I bet you 30 students would come up to you,” Hope Petralia, a college student in Lancaster said.

Sure enough, they did. abc27 went to try and see what people have heard or seen.

“It’s weird it’s not just a one-time thing he’s made several appearances,” Drew Snyder, a college student in Lancaster said.

According to Lancaster police, it’s been reported at least five times, in three different areas around Lancaster. Now, they’re saying it could be multiple suspects. The first incident happened on October 6 and the latest just last week.

“No one is scared, just kind of confused and want him to put on a jacket,” Petralia said.

And many wonder why it’s taking so long.

“I don’t know why it’s so difficult to find out who this is. Lancaster has some of the highest surveillance of any city in the country,” Snyder said.

Lancaster police are sharing photos posted on crimewatch of a man they believe to be a person of interest, and are working side by side with Franklin and Marshall to get to the bottom of the situation.