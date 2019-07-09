Neighbors feared missing toddler wouldn’t be found alive

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A massive search and rescue descended on the woods behind the Buck Hill Mobile Home Park in Providence Township Monday night.

That’s where neighbors said they saw Angela Benedict take her daughter into the woods but never return with the 17-month-old.

Pamela Murphy said her son tried to help find the little girl.

“I told him ‘you can tell her she has two minutes to tell you where the baby is or I’m calling the cops’,” Murphy said.

Troopers found the toddler in one inch of water, just feet from a retention pond. The little girl was wearing nothing but socks, police said.

“I’m glad she was found alive,” Murphy said. “That was my biggest fear: she wasn’t going to be found alive.”

Benedict told police she took the girl into the woods to go camping. Investigators say it appeared she was under the influence of drugs.

Trooper James Spencer, a state police spokesman, said the girl was taken to a hospital but appeared to have only a couple of scrapes and bug bites.

“Thankfully, our troopers were able to find her,” Spencer said. “Unfortunately, in some of these cases, it turns into a homicide investigation. We are very thankful this was a recovery operation. We were able to recover the child and the child was safe and sound.”

Benedict is expected to be booked at Lancaster County Prison on Tuesday night on a felony count of child endangerment.

Police said the little girl would be staying with her father.