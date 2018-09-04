Neighbors stop thief in Penn Township community

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) - A 17-year-old was arrested for thefts from vehicles in Penn Township after a resident caught him in his driveway, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said they were called to the 6300 block of Bayberry Avenue late Monday and arrived to find the teen lying face down in a front yard with bystanders on top of him and controlling his arms.

A man told police he was letting his dog outside and heard a door to his vehicle slam. He saw the teen walking away between two vehicles in his driveway.

Police said the teen had a small amount of what appeared to be marijuana, six pills in a prescription medicine bottle, about $250 in currency, and other miscellaneous items. The teen was released to the custody of his parents.

Heidi Ricker said she was getting ready for her Tuesday commitments while her husband and children

were asleep She heard her neighbor yelling outside, and the woman told Ricker that her husband had a man who broke into their car on the ground.

"I yelled for my husband to wake up," said Ricker, "He ran outside and helped Noah."

Ricker says police arrived within minutes of the 911 call.

"I could not believe how fast they got here," Ricker said. "They took him away in a matter of minutes."

Ricker says as soon as she understood what was going on, she knew that her husband had to help

their neighbor.

"Without hesitation," she said. "We would do anything for them and they would do the same for us. That is the kind of neighborhood we live in."