New $48M cancer treatment center planned for Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Work has started on a $48 million cancer treatment center in Lancaster County.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is building a proton therapy facility at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in East Hempfield Township.

Dr. Randall Oyer, the cancer center’s medical director, said proton therapy is a newer form of radiation therapy meant to help treat cancer.

He said the treatment is seen as a less harmful in comparison to traditional radiation.

“The advantage is you give a very high dose targeted where you need it with very little collateral around the proton beam, so there is minimal side effects or toxicity,” Oyer said.

There are currently 32 proton therapy centers across the country; the closest to Harrisburg is in Philadelphia.

“It’s really important to be able offer cancer services close to home,” Oyer said.

Officials with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health expect the 8,000 square foot center to be open in the fall of 2021.