New case of chronic wasting disease to expand Lancaster County management area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A management area established to control the spread of chronic wasting disease will be expanded to include most of Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Wednesday.

A captive-raised deer recently tested positive for the disease that is fatal to deer and elk.

The new case will result in a southward expansion of Disease Management Area 4. The exact adjusted boundary will not be announced until next year, after the close of hunting seasons.

Even though DMA 4 will not expand until next year, the game commission is asking for hunters’ help now. Hunters who bag a deer in Lancaster County are asked to place their deer heads in a collection container provided by the game commission.

There are several head-collection containers within the management area, and the game commission said it will provide additional containers soon.

To find head-collection containers within any DMA, visit the interactive map at www.pgc.pa.gov.

While CWD is not known to affect people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends never consuming the meat of CWD-positive animals.

Hunters should also limit movement and properly dispose of high-risk deer parts including the head, spinal cord/backbone, spleen; and any part containing visible brain or spinal cord material.

Hunters should double-bag those deer parts and allow a commercial trash service to take them to a lined landfill.