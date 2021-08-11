New grant creates opportunity for affordable Lancaster housing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — More affordable housing is on the way for Lancaster all thanks to a new grant, awarding a new state grant that is awarding money to local community revitalization projects.

The Spanish American Civic Association has already completed nine townhouses. This new grant is intended to build nine more, trying to make it easier for lower-income, first-time buyers to own property.

“The pricing in housing has been going up everywhere and Lancaster is no different and we also view homeownership as a way to create wealth in our community so that’s the opportunity we’re providing,” Jose R. Lopez, president of SACA Development, said.

A family of four making under $66,000 a year would qualify for one of the townhomes. Construction should begin early next year.