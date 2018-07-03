New Holland man arrested for child sexual abuse
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster County man has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old child.
Mark K. Brown, 58, of New Holland, is charged with 12 felony counts, including four counts each of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Brown is additionally charged with two counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.
New Holland police said the abuse occurred at Brown's home and at New Holland Community Park over a two-month period in 2017.
Brown was released after posting $250,000 bail through a bail bondsman. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.