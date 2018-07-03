New Holland man arrested for child sexual abuse

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mark K. Brown

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster County man has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old child.

Mark K. Brown, 58, of New Holland, is charged with 12 felony counts, including four counts each of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Brown is additionally charged with two counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

New Holland police said the abuse occurred at Brown's home and at New Holland Community Park over a two-month period in 2017.

Brown was released after posting $250,000 bail through a bail bondsman. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.