New Holland man found guilty of rape for over 30 sexual abuse charges

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Holland man was convicted of sexually abusing five victims over seven years on Wednesday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

They say the jury found 52-year-old Gustavo Rendon guilty of 30 offenses, including 21 felonies after a three-day trial in Lancaster County.

Assistant DA Fritz Haverstick showed evidence to the jury saying Rendon raped and sexually abused five children, all 14 or younger, in different Lancaster and Berks County locations between 2003 and 2010. The jury also heard “harrowing” victims’ testimony about the abuse that occurred.

One commented to say Rendon took her to places on multiple occasions and let other men sexually abuse her.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“How could this man get away with sexually abusing five victims for seven years and how could it not see the light of day for 10 years?” Haverstick said rhetorically to the jury during his closing statement.. “What you heard during this trial was the blueprint to the answer. Fear. Isolation. Control. Shame.”

Rendon is being held at Lancaster County Prison and his bail was raised to $2 million.