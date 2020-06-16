New Holland man is facing 33 sexual abuse charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Holland man is facing 33 charges of sexual abuse.

Gustavo Rendon, 51, is charged with 33 offenses, including 21 felonies, regarding crimes in multiple locations in Lancaster and Berks counties between 2003 and 2010.

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper testified at the June 11 hearing about Rendon’s contact with children, which, according to charges, included sexual abuse of six kids.

Rendon is charged with raping and physically abusing the victims in other ways. According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, Rendon took at least two of the girls to locations where others abused them.

District Judge Jonathan Heisse found that enough evidence was presented at the preliminary hearing to bound all 33 charges over to Lancaster County Court.

District Judge Heisse set Rendon’s bail at $500,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Rendon to contact Trooper Wardrop at 717-290-1965 or kwardrop@pa.gov.