New Holland man sentenced 14-40 years in prison for sexual abuse charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Holland man was sentenced to 14-40 years in prison on Nov. 18 after being convicted of eight sexual abuse charges, including rape of a child, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Mark Brown, 61, was found guilty by a jury in April of this year for raping and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old on numerous occasions at his home and New Holland Community Park in 2017.

Police were notified of the abuse during an interview at the Lancaster Children’s Alliance in 2018, where the victim said Brown had “done something bad to him.”

According to Assistant DA Jennifer Ponessa, it was “a classic case of grooming a little child in order to abuse them,” where Brown bought his victim gifts and made it seem like he was a friend to the child.

“We have an inherent responsibility as adults to be in society and at the very least do no harm,” the victim’s stepfather said before sentencing, also noting the victim and the family have attended numerous therapy sessions, and plan to continue with it.

Brown had “nothing to say” when asked by County Judge Merrill Spahn.

Brown will serve at least 14 years in prison and will be on the sex offender registry with the state police for the rest of his life.