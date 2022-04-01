NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from New Holland faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges regarding sexual abuse of a child that happened over the course of two years.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, there were two dockets against Collin C. Sarne-Moran, 31, of the 500 block of West Broad Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The first one consisted of four charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, four charges of unlawful contact with a minor, three charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13, and a charge of corruption of minors.

The second docket consisted of a charge of manufacturing child pornography, two charges of criminal use of a communication facility, a charge of corruption of minors, two charges of unlawful contact with minors for sexual abuse of children, and two charges of possession of child pornography.

Police became aware of the abuse after the victim spoke to investigators at the Children’s Alliance in Feb. 2021. Sarne Moran then spoke to police country where he admitted to the crimes.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker accepted the guilty plea on the two dockets, and sentenced Sarne-Moran to 20-40 years in prison on Tuesday, March 29.