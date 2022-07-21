NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in New Holland, Lancaster County are looking for the suspect they say stole two motorcycles on July 18.
According to police, the theft occurred between midnight and 6 a.m on Monday, July 18.
One of the motorcycles is a white 2008 Yamaha dual sport motorcycle with Pennsylvania registration 1SW8P. It also has a sticker that reads “flat out” on the right side under the gas tank.
The other motorcycle was a white 2013 Suzuki dual sport. That bike has a VIN number JA1SK44AXD2100771 and does not have a registration plate. It is also described as having an “80” sticker on the front handlebars and has blue rims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Reifsnyder (717) 354-4647 extension 372 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.
