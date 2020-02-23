New Holland Police: Man admits to throwing dog before dog’s death

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man is charged with animal cruelty after police said he admitted to throwing a dog that was found dead by police officers.

Police said they were called to Daniel Tucker’s home on South Custer Avenue in New Holand around 10:46 p.m. Friday to do a welfare check.

When officers arrived they saw a border collie dead through a door window.

After getting into the home, they found Tucker asleep. They said he told them the dog bit him so he threw the dog.

Tucker is charged with one count of cruelty to animals. He is in the Lancaster County Prison.