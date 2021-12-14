New Jersey man found guilty for drug delivery and death charges in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey man was found guilty by jury on two charges of delivery of fentanyl and one each of intent to deliver and drug delivery resulting in death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Emilio Perralta, 20, had his bail revoked after being found guilty on all counts. He’s staying at Lancaster County Prison.

Evidence presented at the four-day trial found Perralta sold fentanyl to undercover police officers on two instances in August and September of 2019.

On November 8, 2019, Assistant DA Christopher Miller says police officers were called to Williamsburg Road in Lancaster for a report of an overdose. It was found the woman used fentanyl that came from a dealer who stamped the bags with a blue, paper sleeve labeled “DIABLO.” The man who called 911 said he got the drugs from a man who goes by “Rooster” and “Bucks.”

On November 23, 2019, he said Perralta was arrested on one of the pending delivery charges and was found to possess 68 bags of fentanyl that had the blue, paper sleeve stamped “DIABLO.”

Perralta testified at trial and said the name “Bucks” didn’t sound familiar to him during cross-examination. Assistant DA Miller then presented evidence that the cell phone confiscated by police, belonging to Perralta, was named “Bucks’s iPhone.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Jury deliberation lasted two hours before giving their guilty verdict.

Sentencing will happen at a later date.