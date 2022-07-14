LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City has a new chief of police as of Tuesday, July 12.

Richard Mendez, who is Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief, is a lifelong resident of the city. Chief Mendez has served as a patrol officer, a member of the K9 unit, an officer assigned to the Selective Enforcement Unit, and most recently a captain of the patrol, the largest division of the Bureau of Police.

“As a lifelong Lancaster City resident, I am overwhelmed with gratitude after receiving an abundance of encouragement from the community, especially meaningful to me is the support of the Hispanic community and neighbors I’ve known my whole life,” said Chief Mendez.

It is a privilege and an honor to be appointed as the first Hispanic chief of police in Lancaster city. As your new chief, I promise to continue building trust in the community through accountability, transparency, and open communication,” he added.

City Council approved Mayor Sorace’s appointment of Mendez on July 12, and he has been serving as interim Police Chief since May. This was when former police chief John T. Bey resigned after serving as chief for 18 months.