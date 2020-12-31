New Lancaster Health building provides support for pregnant mothers struggling with addiction

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Partnership for Public Health in Lancaster says even during a pandemic, babies are being born addicted to illegal drugs in the county at alarming rates.

“Last year there was 100 that were reported, but that’s probably an underreported number. There’s probably more than that,” said Susan Baldridge, Executive Director at the healthcare facility.

And when that happens, there are serious problems for child and mom.

“There were really bad outcomes from those situations. A lot of time the women didn’t have the prenatal care they needed and they didn’t have the support afterward,” Baldridge said.

That’s when, in 20-21, their building on New Holland Avenue in Lancaster County will enter the picture.

Working inside the Lancaster Health Center’s office at that location, there will be a one-stop location where mothers can find help for their addiction and be provided care before and after pregnancy.

The Public Health Center says research shows when all those services are under one roof, it makes a difference.

“They had lower C-section rates among those moms, they had immunization rates among the children, and they had higher sobriety rates for the moms,” Baldridge said.

The effort to start the center just received a $10,000 grant to start hiring staff.

As the calendar turns to 2021, it will offer women hope.

“We have a program that can surround you with support services, transportation, health care, mental health care, addiction support, and we can help you through this difficult time,” Baldridge asserts.