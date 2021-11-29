New LGBTQ center in the works in Lititz

LITITZ (WHTM) — A new LGBTQ center is in the works in Lititz, Lancaster County. While the exact location is still being finalized, St. Paul Lutheran Church is helping out.

The church provides a safe space for the group Lititz Chooses Love, which offers social programs and resources for the LGBTQ community.

“We’re both just incredibly inclusive groups just looking to include everyone, and we want to support our entire community,” said Parker Webb, president and co-founder of Lititz Chooses Love.

The group’s next Safe Space Celebration will be on Dec. 15 in Manheim. You can find details on the Facebook page for Lititz Chooses Love.