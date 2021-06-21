New police chief appointed for Lancaster Police Bureau

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — John T. Bey has been appointed as the next Chief of the Lancaster Police Bureau after a six-month search process.

Mayor Sorace announced the appointment.

“After weighing the community input, a national search, an extensive interview process and witnessing his service as interim chief over the past seven months, I have determined Chief Bay is the candidate to meet this critical moment,” Mayor Sorace said.

According to the press release, Chief Bay has spent 25 years with the Pennsylvania State Police. During his career, he has served as captain, director of the training division, director of Heritage Affairs and Recruitment and Special Services, plus Emergency Planning Liaison officer to the PA Emergency Management Association.

Bay has also overseen patrol and investigative divisions. Additionally, in November 2020 he retired as First Master Sergeant, Superintendent of Financial Services for the U.S. Air Force Reserves and PA Air National Guard managing a budget of more than $300 million

“It is my goal to work towards ensuring that our Police Bureau has the tools, training and personal to continue being an agency that is committed to providing outstanding service and protection and engaging with our community to build trust. I am privileged to be a permanent part of the team,” Chief Bay said.

Chief Bay’s appointment is effective immediately.