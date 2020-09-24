New program looks to provide aid to job seekers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As unemployment numbers continue to soar, there is a new program to help job seekers in Lancaster.

The Workforce Recovery Project, offered through the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, aims to help with obstacles job seekers may have.

Cathy Rychalsky, executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, said the program serves its mission — which is to understand the need of job seekers.

“On a regular basis, businesses say to us we just want someone who is going to show up every day,” Rychalsky said. “While there are people who want to show up every day, it’s not that simple.”

The Workforce Recovery Project helps pay for services for job seekers like transportation and childcare. Rychalsky said those services can be stumbling blocks for job seekers.

“It’s not that people don’t want to work,” she said. “People have struggled with the things that are keeping them from getting to, or keeping a job.”

This week, Lancaster County Commissioners gave the program $300,000 of Federal CARES Act funding.

“For the first time, we’re able to say to people who come in the door, financially we’re able to say to them, ‘Don’t worry about it,'” Rychalsky said. “Let us take advantage of these funds that the commissioners have been grateful to obligate to us and address the support services.”

Rychalsky said the program can help almost anyone impacted by COVID-19. To learn more about the Workforce Recovery Project click here.