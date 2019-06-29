New resource to aid those involved in recovery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Carmela DiSomma can often be found inside the Project Lazarus recovery bus.

DiSomma is the director of Project Lazarus, which is known for making headway when it comes to overdoses. She likes to meet people where they’re at in their recovery process.

“People in recovery are told to own their truth, speak freely, and openly,” DiSomma said.

DiSomma said she’s seeing a crowd of those in recovery who feel like they can’t speak freely. She said those who used medications to try to get sober often feel neglected in recovery meetings.

“At Project Lazarus, we support all pathways to recovery,” she said. “I think that’s the best way to be. Who are we to judge what’s going to help one another?”

The process of using medications to get sober is often called maintenance. DiSomma says those on maintenance have come to her looking for ways to talk about their struggles and their fights to get sober.

She is putting together meetings for those using the alternative way to fight their demons.

“There is a stigma with substance abuse disorder all over the world,” she said. “If I could change that in a day I would, but it’s not going to happen. What we can contribute to our county now is a place where people can feel free and safe to talk openly.”

The meetings will be a first of their kind resource in Lancaster, and it’s just one to assist those looking for help.

“If this is going to keep you safe, keep you alive, and keep you living a productive life do it,” DiSomma said.

The first meeting is scheduled for July 17 from 6:30 p.m. at Saint Peter’s United Methodist Church on Buchanan Avenue in Lancaster.