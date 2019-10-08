New roundabouts installed in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Love them or hate them, there’s a new roundabout in Lancaster County.

A temporary roundabout was installed Monday at the intersection of South 12th Street and Central Avenue.

“It’s like a speedway to me. It goes from 462 all the way down to Manor Street, people just buzzing up and down,” said Columbia resident Ron Worby. “We’ve had a lot of accidents right at this area here.”

That’s why Crews installed a temporary roundabout, an attempt to make the intersection safer.

“They should put a circle around it like they did in Lancaster City,” said Columbia resident William Lebron.

Lebron is talking about the intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street.

“Some people don’t know what to do with them, so it’s a bit of a challenge crossing one, while other people are figuring out what they’re going to do with the roundabout,” said Catherine Metzinger, visiting from Northern Virginia.

It may be confusing for some, but the City of Lancaster says the roundabout has been successful in reducing speeds by five miles per hour. In the three months it’s been there, there have been no recorded crashes. The city says 60-62 percent of people surveyed in the area are in favor of the roundabouts.

In East Hempfield Township, a much larger, permanent roundabout will be open by the end of the week, at the intersection of Old Tree drive, Noll drive and Running Pump Road.

The developer for the Lime Spring properties agreed to install it.

“It moves traffic through the circle. It doesn’t require you to stop, just to yield, so it looks like it–and hopefully, it will be–a good method for that intersection,” said Cindy Schweitzer, East Hempfield Township manager/secretary.

As for the new roundabout in Columbia, Worby hopes this could be the solution to make his neighborhood safer.

“It’s just something new. Everybody has to get used to it,” Worby said. “Everybody will probably be in a little buzz about it, but we’ll see how it works out.”

The intersection will be monitored for three to six months to determine if a permanent structure is needed.