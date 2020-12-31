New Year, new fare: Red Rose Transit changing their prices

LANCASTER, (WHTM) — For those who use Red Rose Transit in Lancaster County, their fares will change beginning on Jan. 4.
On Monday every ride will be one price, replacing the zones that used to determine the price of a ride.
Now, when paying with cash a standard ride will cost $1.80.
