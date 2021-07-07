New York Man charged with arson in occupied Lancaster apartment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A New York man is wanted for allegedly starting a fire in an occupied apartment building in April on the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane in Lancaster Township.

According to police documents, 33-year-old Husani Laviscount, of Queens, NY, is facing a dozen charges including Burglary, Arson and eight counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person for allegedly entering one of the apartments and intentionally setting it on fire,

Police say Laviscount sparked the fire with the intention of destroying property before the blaze spread to five other occupied structures.

Officers from the Manheim Township Police Department say eight people were inside their apartments at the time of the fire.

Total loss exceeded $5,000.00, making the fire a felony offense.

NY man is charged with arson after an apartment fire on Sunday, April 25, in the 600 blk Wyncroft Lane in Lanc. Twp. Husani Laviscount, entered one of the apartments, and intentionally set it on fire, which spread to 5 other occupied structures. K9 from ATF Reading was on scene. pic.twitter.com/BQON9i8It6 — Lanc. Twp. Fire Dept (@LTFD66) July 7, 2021

Laviscount remains a wanted person and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laviscount should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.