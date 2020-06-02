Newborn fawn rescued from busy highway in Manheim Twp.

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police were dispatched to the area of Route 30 East at New Holland Pike to rescue a baby deer.

Police say around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, May 29, numerous motorists had stopped to assist a newborn fawn, which had wandered onto the busy roadway.

Officials say the fawn was frightened and could barely walk. The motorists told the responding officers that an adult female deer had been seen in a small field just south of the interchange.

The officers transported the fawn from the busy roar to the safety of the field to reunite it with the doe.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, finding fawns separated from their adult mothers is not uncommon. They noted that adult animals often leave their young while they forage for food, but they don’t go far, and they do return.

“People want to help wildlife that appears to be in trouble, but what they often don’t realize is that when they encounter a young wild animal by itself in the spring, it’s usually not alone nor in need of rescue; its mother is nearby,” said Matthew Schnupp, the Game Commission’s wildlife management director. “Leaving such an animal alone so it can reunite with its mother is the best, most-caring thing you can do for it. It ensures the young animal has the chance to grow up as intended.”

In this case, leaving the fawn alone would have been dangerous and Sergeant John Donnelly was happy to help the fawn return to safety.