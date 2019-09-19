Nine puppies stolen from kennel

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating a theft of nine puppies from a Lancaster County farm are asking for the public’s help.

East Earl Township police said the puppies were taken from a farm on Overlys Grove Road early Wednesday.

They said someone entered an unsecured kennel and removed eight English bulldog puppies and one French bulldog puppy.

The puppies are all between 11 and 13 weeks old.

Police ask anyone who knows of someone who suddenly and unexpectedly has English or French bulldog puppies for sale to contact them at 717-355-5302.

