No injuries after helicopter accident at Smoketown Airport

SMOKETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A student pilot and instructor escaped injuries from a helicopter accident Monday morning at the Smoketown Airport.

The FAA is investigating what caused the Robinson R22 helicopter to roll onto its side and into the grass after landing at the small airport in East Lampeter Township around 11:15 a.m.

Lancaster County Commission Josh Parsons tweeted that firefighters were cleaning up a fuel spill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

