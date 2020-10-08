None injured in Lake Street shooting, Lancaster police investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — No one was hurt after shots were fired early Thursday morning in the 600 block of Lake Street, Lancaster police say.

After receiving reports for shots fired around 4 a.m., police responded to Lake Street where they spoke with residents. Officers determined that no one was injured although one house was damaged by gunfire. Several shell casings were found nearby.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

