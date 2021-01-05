Northern Lancaster Hub looking for volunteers to help families overcome poverty

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A social service organization says they need help getting families out of poverty. The Northern Lancaster HUB is looking for a volunteer to mentor families in that position.

Those with the organization say with the pandemic, more families are running into roadblocks for helping themselves.

“It’s about ‘teach a man to fish and that person can then feed themselves for the rest of their lives.’ This is about walking with them and saying here are some resources that might be able to help you,” explains NLH Coordinator Kelly Ernst Warner.

For more information about how one can apply or volunteer with Northern Lancaster Hub, visit the organization’s navigator page for the position on their website.