Northern Lancaster Police warn against social security scam call

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday the Northern Lancaster Police Department was made aware of a scam involving the Social Security Administration Office in an attempt to get access to someone’s bank account.

The caller was a man named “Detective Scott Wilson” from the “Social Security Administration Office” in Texas, near the Mexico border.

He claimed that the Pennsylvania citizen’s social security card and credit cards had been found at a crime scene in Texas and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

The fake detective gave a falsified badge and case number, was described as well spoken and sounded official by the reporting citizen.

When the citizen asked several questions the caller said they would get a supervisor who would take their bank information and resolve the issue.

Northern Lancaster Police recommend asking questions if you believe a call is a scam call or to just hang up.