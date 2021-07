PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department announced there will be a road closure next week on N. Penryn Road in Penn Township.

The closure will occur starting Monday, August 2, and will last through Thursday, August 5. The road between Airy Hill Road and Oak Lane for a pipe project just north of Airy Hill Road.

There will be a detour in place. No one will be able to get through the construction zone.