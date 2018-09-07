Nuns appeal pipeline project to U.S. Supreme Court

A group of nuns opposed to a natural gas pipeline going through their Lancaster County property says they’ll appeal their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sisters in the Adorers of the Blood of Christ say the pipeline on their land in West Hempfield Township violates their religious freedom.

The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals in July sided with the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, ruling that the religious order waived its rights to sue because it didn’t raise objections about the Atlantic Sunrise project to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The pipeline company has been granted the right to seize land needed for the project.

The nuns now say they’re exploring the possible construction of a solar farm on the property.