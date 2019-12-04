Nurses call for action in patient care crisis

In this July 16, 2019 photo provided by the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, George Barrett, 85, of Lakewood, Colo., is checked by nurse Renee Whitley as he recuperates from open-heart surgery at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colo. The hospital helped the American College of Surgeons test new standards to improve surgical care for older adults. (Shawn Fury/VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System via AP)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Nurses across the state are continuing to call for action for what they say is a patient care crisis.

Nurses say the issue is that there are not enough nurses to care for patients and it’s affecting treatment.

The nurses will be delivering a petition with 20,000 signatures to Republican State Senator Scott Martin’s office. They’re calling for safe patient limits that will help with a staffing crisis and improve patient outcomes.

Senator Martin does not currently support legislation that would put the limits in place. The delivery of the petition is part of a statewide effort to gain more support.

In recent years rallies have been held at the capitol to support legislation and this month nurses will deliver their petition to every member of the Senate health committee that does not support them.

The nurses say as staffing levels drop, each nurse is being assigned more patients which is putting not only the sick at risk, but it often leaves nurses frustrated and burnt out.

Other states like Illinois and Massachusetts have tried to pass similar legislation but there’s been strong opposition from hospital associations who say it’s just too expensive and could force some hospitals especially rural ones to close.

The nurses plan to deliver the petition to the senator’s office this morning at 11 a.m.