Nursing homes hit hard during second COVID surge

Lancaster

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday 24 staff members of Landis Communities were unable to work due to COVID, either testing positive or quarantining due to exposure.

Providers are having to find new ways to keep staff safe, they’re even looking to a program that puts workers on the fast track to becoming nursing assistants.

Facilities have been flexible with the roles staff have been filling due to the need for employees the pandemic has caused.

Nearly 4 thousand people have taken advantage of the Waiver program and an extension is sitting on Governor Tom Wolf’s desk.

