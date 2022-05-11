COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County are investigating an incident of shots fired on Wednesday. May 11.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Avenue K at around 3:55 a.m. Several homes within the area of the gunfire were struck while they were occupied.

No one was injured in any of the homes that were hit.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch page.