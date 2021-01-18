UPDATE: Domestic dispute suspect faces charges after assaulting officer in Clay Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning domestic dispute in Clay Township resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old subject on Sunday.

Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to a report of Luis Hernandez-Gutierrez assaulting several females on the porch of the residence.

As the NLCRPD patrol intervened, a struggle ensued as Hernandez-Gutierrez attempted to choke and kick the officer. Handcuffs were only partially applied during the struggle.

Hernandez-Gutierrez broke free, and turned against the officer, striking him at least twice in the face using the handcuffed arm.

In response to the assault, the officer deployed a taser and the subject rolled onto his back, continuing to kick at the officer. A second use of the taser followed and Hernandez-Gutierrez was taken into custody.

Hernandez-Gutierrez faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Drunkenness.

The officer and the suspect suffered minor injuries in the course of the resistance.

As mandated by NLCRPD policy, Hernandez-Gutierrez will be examined as the result of being a recipient of more than one taser cycle.