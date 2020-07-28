Officials investigating inmate death at Lancaster County Prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials are investigating after an inmate at Lancaster County Prison died in his cell Tuesday morning.

The county commissioners office says 56-year-old William Kauffman was found unresponsive in his cell around 8:30 a.m. during a routine check. Prison staff proceeded to attempt lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived and declared him dead after he remained unresponsive.

Officials say there was no outward indication for the cause of death and that he was alone in his cell. Lancaster City police and the county coroner are conducting the investigation.

Kauffman was admitted to the prison for a parole violation.

