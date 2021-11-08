Officials investigating cause of deadly fire in Lancaster County

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials are working to find out what caused a deadly fire Sunday night at an apartment building in Lancaster County.

The fire happened just before 9:00 p.m. on the first block of North Jacob Street in Mount Joy. At least one person was killed. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story, stay in the know on abc27 News on-air and online.