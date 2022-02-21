Officials: Person in SUV shoots BB gun on and off Millersville campus, suspect search underway

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University officials say police are searching for suspects involved in an incident both on and off-campus where pedestrians were shot at with a BB gun.

In a tweet, the university said police were searching for the people who shot at people with a BB gun in a black SUV. They also said students can find more details in an email sent Sunday night.

